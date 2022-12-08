Eric Adams says he wants rats dead including at his infested house

Mayor Eric Adams again decried the mob of rodents having the run of the city’s streets — as he defended failing to tackle an infestation so close to home it was literally in his Brooklyn building and resulted in a hefty fine.

“Upper East Side, Upper West Side, rats are everywhere,” Adams told reporters, when asked if the rat czar City Hall is seeking to hire might pay a visit to his four-building brownstone in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

“I hate rats as you know, I’m scared of them and when I see one I think about it all day. So, I am fixated on killing rats”

Adams made the remarks just a day after he called in to a city administrative court to defend his management of the Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone after the Department of Health hit the Lafayette Avenue address with a summons for a rodent infestation.

The city inspector found “fresh rat droppings” near the building’s meters and a staircase, sufficient evidence of “active rat signs” during an inspection on May 10.

The maximum fine for the offense is $600.

Adams has made cracking down on rats a hallmark of the early days of his administration.

So far, City Hall has rolled out a pilot program in Times Square and Brooklyn Heights to experiment with bins to hold trash bags that would otherwise sit on the streets; announced an overhaul the pickup schedule to cut the amount of time that trash bags spend on the street; and said it plans to hire a new ‘czar’ to coordinate agency efforts to battle infestations.