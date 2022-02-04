Eric Adams says Andrew Cuomo gave him some ‘creative ideas’ over dinner

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday night revealed that Andrew Cuomo gave him some “creative ideas” during their recent dinner get-together as he continued to shed a positive light on his meeting with the disgraced ex governor.

In a late night radio interview on The Rita Cosby Show, Adams dished out a few more details about what was said between the two during the roughly two-hour talk at Midtown hotspot Osteria La Baia on Tuesday night.

“He gave me some creative ideas on how to get businesses back up and operating. I’m running them by my team to see if that’s something we want to do,” Adams told Cosby.

“Because we’re dealing with a real crisis. We don’t have our offices open and it’s crucial that we do so,” the mayor said.

Adams also said that Cuomo offered up advice on how to lobby the state for funds.

“He gave me some creative ideas on how to deal with the budget, how to present to Albany next week on getting resources to the city,” he said.

The mayor reiterated that the sit-down “wasn’t a political meeting.”

Adams has attempted to justify the meet-up in multiple media interviews since it was first reported by Page Six.

Some critics have questioned why Adams would dine with Cuomo, who resigned in August following the release of state Attorney General Letitia James’ damning sexual harassment probe.