Eric Adams roasted as “Ratman” in Inner Circle Charity event

Da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da da Ratman!

Mayor Eric Adams will catch his biggest rat yet at next week’s Inner Circle show.

In a spoof of “Batman Forever” rodent-hating Adams will be lampooned as “Ratman,” opposite his press secretary Fabian Levy’s “Fobin” and other characters at the outlandish annual charity event next Saturday at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

At a meet-and-greet Friday at City Hall to promote the show, Adams wore a T-shirt that read “The Rats Don’t Run This City,” as he hammed it up with Alice Stockton-Rossini of NBC News Radio/WOR 710, the show’s president.

There was even a bit of real-life “crime” fighting at the meet-and-greet.

City Hall staffers initially summoned cops because they mistook Stockton-Rossini for a protester because she changed into her rat costume in the basement, a source told The Post.

The situation was quickly diffused and, in full rat costume, presented the mayor with the ceremonial program for the show.

The Inner Circle, the organization of political reporters, is celebrating its 100th year and the mayor gets to respond afterward at the gala, which benefits local charities.





The show is certainly on message for Team Adams, who just appointed Department of Education rodent fighter Kathleen Corradi as the citywide “rat czar.”

And Adams has a personal beef with rats.

He’s been hit with fines after vermin infested his Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone and city rat-busting crews have been sent to rodent-infested neighborhood hotspots.

Political heavyweights have attended the Inner Circle since its inception.

For example, Franklin Delano Roosevelt attended the Inner Circle show before his first swearing-in as president in 1933. He previously viewed the show as New York governor in 1929.