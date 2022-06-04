Eric Adams praises NYPD for arrest in killing of Chinese food delivery man

Mayor Adams has no beef with the NYPD’s month-long wait to make an arrest in the cold-blooded slaying of a hard-working Chinese food delivery man that stemmed from a dispute about duck sauce.

“The worst thing you can do is prematurely arrest someone, get it in a grand jury and have the grand jury state that you didn’t have enough evidence,” the retired NYPD captain said at an unrelated Brooklyn news conference.

“I take my hat off to the thoroughness of those police officers to make sure we had a solid case when we did our apprehension.”

Glenn Hirsch, 50, was picked up on a warrant at his Briarwood apartment on Wednesday and charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a loaded firearm in connection to the April 30 slaying of 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan, authorities said.

Cops also said Hirsch was caught on surveillance footage circling the Queens restaurant where Yan worked for an hour on the night of the shooting — then seen following Yan in his car before he allegedly shot him dead.

A memorial was built for food delivery courier Zhiwen Yan. Bing Guan/REUTERS

Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan worked at the Great Wall restaurant. Gregory P. Mango

Adams praised the “thoroughness” of police in the arrest. Stephen Yang

Kai Yang, owner of Great Wall on Queens Boulevard, previously told The Post that a bizarre dispute late last year over whether Hirsch should get more duck sauce sparked a series of increasingly disturbing encounters with the suspect, leading up to the slaying of his employee.

“That was a bad guy,” Adams said of Hirsch. “What he did to that deliveryman, he should never get out of jail again. He was a bad guy; he was a mean guy. And I’m so happy that the officers made the proper apprehension.”