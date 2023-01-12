Eric Adams pitches $102.7B NYC budget — without money for migrants

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a record-breaking $102.7 billion budget proposal Thursday that would increase planned city spending by nearly 1.6% — without accounting for the estimated $1 billion-plus cost of the ongoing migrant crisis.

City Hall also warned of a looming “perfect storm of slowing revenue and rising costs” that will leave yawning budget gaps as high as $6.5 billion in coming years.

“As our city continues its recovery, our administration continues to make investments in our core priorities — including public safety, affordable housing, and clean streets — while exercising strong fiscal management,” Adams said in a statement issued ahead of a scheduled 2 p.m. speech on the spending plan.

“By asking agencies to self-fund new needs with pre-existing resources, the fiscal year 2024 Preliminary Budget continues our strong track record of making prudent use of taxpayer dollars while continuing to ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers.”

The mayor’s fiscal 2024 budget includes a projected $1.7 in windfall revenues “driven by continued momentum from the record Wall Street activity in 2021,” City Hall said in a statement.

The budget doesn’t account for the migrant crisis that could cost the city over $1 billion. Gregory P. Mango

But the Big Apple’s bean counters expect that “continued slowing growth in the economy” — which many experts say could lead to a nationwide recession this year — “will lead to slowing growth in tax revenue over the financial plan,” the statement said.

“At the same time, the city faces budget pressure related to the costs of meeting its legal obligation to shelter approximately 40,000 asylum seekers that is currently estimated to cost at least $1 billion in FY23 alone, the need to fund billions of dollars in upcoming labor contract settlements over the financial plan, growing annual health care expenses and waning federal stimulus funds that sunset in fiscal year 2025,” City Hall said.

As a result, officials project shortfalls of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2025, $5 billion in fiscal ’26 and $6.5 billion in fiscal ’27.

The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30 of the following year, which gives it its name.

The mayor’s plan represents an increase of $1.6 billion in spending over the $101.1 billion fiscal 2023 budget adopted last year.

Adams’ budget would increase city spending by 1.6%. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

But in November, budget officials estimated that actual spending during fiscal 2023 would total $104 billion, despite across-the-board cuts Adams ordered in September.

On Thursday, Adams’ administration touted more than $3 billion in savings over fiscal 2023 and ’24, primarily from the mayor’s directive to eliminate more than 4,300 vacant jobs.

“About 23,000 vacancies remain open citywide, leaving agencies ample room to hire for critical positions,” City Hall added.

Adams’ balanced-budget plan also keeps $8.3 billion in reserve, including $4.5 billion set aside for increases in retiree health care costs and $1.6 billion for general expenses.

But there’s no projected increase in the amount of money allocated to house and care for the surge of migrants who began flooding into the city in the spring as a result of President Biden’s border crisis.

Other new spending includes:

$259 million to help meet “carbon-reduction targets” set in 2020, when the city mandated that new buildings be all-electric by 2027;

$228 million for “high-priority street construction,” including projects tied to the Vision Zero safety plan;

$153 million for a public-private plan to redevelop Willets Point in Queens;

$77 million to double the installation of new traffic signals to 200 a year and make related improvements;

$62.3 million to reconstruct the landmark Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The mayor, who in October declared a state of emergency over the migrant crisis, has pegged that cost at $1 billion a year and is seeking the money from the White House, which last week refused to commit to granting Adams’ repeated pleas.

To date, New York City has been awarded less than $8 million from the feds, even though White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged that the impact of migrants on the Big Apple was comparable to what’s going on in “border cities.”

Migrant families arriving at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan on January 6, 2023. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

As of Wednesday, about 26,700 of the 39,500 migrants who’ve arrived in the Big Apple were being housed in 75 hotels and four “Humanitarian Response and Relief Centers,” according to the latest figures from City Hall.

The so-called HERRCs include the Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where a whistleblowing worker on Tuesday revealed that nearly a ton of taxpayer-funded food was being wasted daily.

Hizzoner’s new spending includes $20 million to tackle the city’s housing crisis, including giveaways of up to $100,000 each for low-income, first-time home buyers and a crackdown on “bad” landlords who harass their tenants.

Another $2.8 million is earmarked for the mayor’s “Get Stuff Built” plan to create 500,000 units of affordable housing in 10 years, with the money intended to speed up development by cutting red tape in various city agencies.