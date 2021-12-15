Mayor-elect Eric Adams has chosen Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell to be the first female police commissioner of the NYPD. Sewell will join a number of great names such as Teddy Roosevelt and William Bratton in the 176-year history of the rank. Adams has called this a gut choice and has applauded Sewell’s efforts. The 49-year old is a Long Island resident and has been in the run for the position since the Mayoral election.

Keechant Sewell’s experience as a crime fighter and her emotional intelligence has been named major considerations for her candidacy. She has worked in the NYPD for the last 25 years and will be the third black police commissioner since Benjamin Ward who served under Mayor Ed Koch and Lee Brown. She takes over from Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Sewell is confident in her ability to lead 35,000 uniformed officers and 18,000 civilian workers. She has remained tight-lipped about the shootings that have doubled since the Pandemic hit but was clear that the focus was to reduce violent crime at any rate.

Sewell is unmarried and does not have children. She grew up in public housing in Long Island where she will take her press conference. Sewell is all about integrity, justice and honor, and cares deeply about her community. Currently placed at the Valley Stream, Long Island, she is trained by the FBI to be the country’s chief hostage negotiator.

We will Sewell the best for her tenure!