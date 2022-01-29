Eric Adams pays respects to subway-shove victim Michelle Go

Friends and family turned out Saturday to say good-bye to subway-shove victim Michelle Go, whose horrifying death shocked the city.

Mayor Eric Adams was among those attending a wake for Go at the Crestwood Funeral Home on West 43rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

“A compassionate, caring New Yorker we lost. Really a symbol of who we are, what we represent, and my heart really goes out to this family, as all New Yorkers are feeling the loss of an amazing New Yorker,” Adams said after spending a few minutes inside the funeral home.

Michelle Go was pushed to her death at the Times Square subway station. LinkedIn

“Today, we just wanted to be here for the family, and to continue to show our support,” he added.

Martial Simon, a 61-year-old deranged homeless man, allegedly pushed Go, 40, to her death at the Times Square station on Jan. 15.

She worked for consulting powerhouse Deloitte.

Mayor Adams called Michelle Go, “a compassionate, caring New Yorker.” Robert Miller for NY Post

Go’s family, who came in from California for the wake, did not want to speak to the press, a representative said.