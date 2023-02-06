Eric Adams lifts COVID-19 mandate for NYC workers

Mayor Eric Adams is dropping New York’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public employees — but the nearly 2,000 workers fired for refusing to get the jab won’t automatically get their jobs back.

“With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision,” Adams said in a statement released Monday.

“I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19,” Adams said.

But City Hall said the 1,780 now-ex-city employees let go for refusing vaccination requirements won’t automatically get their jobs back and instead will need to reapply.





A mayoral spokesman said the city will not provide back pay for the axed employees, but did not provide additional details.

A number of employees who lost positions in the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies filed lawsuits opposing the rule since the mandate was first announced in 2021.

Vaccine regulations for private schools, child care and daycare staff are also lifted.

The change will take effect this Friday, Feb. 10.