Eric Adams keeps vaccine mandate, NYC teachers allegedly fake proof

by

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said he is “not at all” considering nixing the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city workers — including dozens of school employees who allegedly submitted fake proof of vaccination.

“I’m really disappointed to learn that there were fake vaccination cards,” said Adams at an unrelated press conference in Forest Hills, Queens. “Not only is that illegal, it undermines our entire trust.”

Dozens of teachers and other school staffers were notified this week that they will placed on unpaid leave starting Monday so that the Special Commissioner of Investigation and law enforcement can look into their alleged fake vaccine proof.

Teachers protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates on August 25, 2021.
Mary Altaffer/AP
Anti-vax teachers and other anti-vax groups gathered at Foley Square in New York City to protest the vaccine mandate on September 13, 2021.
Kevin C. Downs for The New York
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) union members, municipal workers and others demonstrate during a protest against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Mike Segar/REUTERS

“My understanding is it’s being investigated, and we’re gonna see the outcome of the investigation,” Adams said Friday.

The United Federation of Teachers has sent a letter to the city Department of Education demanding that the affected members remain on payroll while the probe plays out, citing “due process.”

Beth Norton, general counsel for the union, called for a DOE response to the request by end of day Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams holds a press conference April 22 in Queens.
Stephen Yang
Anti-vax teachers and other anti-vax groups gathered at Foley Square in New York City.
Adams expressed disappointment in the discovery that some New York City teachers have allegedly been providing fake vaccination cards.
Kevin C. Downs for The New York

“Should the DOE fail to comply with this demand and the due process procedures, the UFT is prepared to initiate litigation to challenge the DOE’s improper actions,” the letter read.

