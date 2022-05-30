Eric Adams, Kathy Hochul commemorate Memorial Day in NYC

New York politicians — including Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul — joined military officials to commemorate Memorial Day Monday at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum for the first time since 2019.

During the annual ceremony, — which was canceled the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Adams heaped praise on the US military and thanked the armed forces for protecting the American dream.

“There is something special about this country. It’s the only country on the globe with ‘dream’ attached to our name,” he told the crowd gathered on the former aircraft carrier in Lower Manhattan.

“There’s no German dream … but darn it there’s an American dream,” Adams said. “This is where dreams are made and built and we have to always protect that dream with the men and women who defend this soil.”

Hundreds of veterans and active military members were on hand for the hour-long morning event at Pier 86 on the Hudson River, which also included an aircraft flyover.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul joined military officials to commemorate Memorial Day at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“I’ve seen other militaries and I’m clear every morning there is no place I’d rather be than the United States of America,” Adams told them, before thanking the men and women of the armed services.

In her address, Hochul recalled a lesson she learned on a trip to Afghanistan she took as a member of Congress, saying she asked New Yorkers there what their biggest fear was, and had expected them to say the Taliban.

Instead, “Their biggest fear was coming back to New York and not having a job and ending up homeless like too many did during that conflict,” said Hochul, who represented parts of Western New York in Congress from 2011 to 2013 and served on the House Armed Services committee.

The annual commemoration ceremony was canceled the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“We will always embrace those who served and those who have special needs when they come back, especially those with PTSD,” the governor continued. “We are here to help you heal, we are here to help you get those jobs, we’re here to help with education supporting housing.”

She added: “It is our responsibility as Americans and New Yorkers to help put that back together. That is our commitment on this Memorial Day 2022.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Vice Admiral Guy Robinson, Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Command Transformation, said, “Memorial Day is an opportunity for all of us … to pay respects to those who died serving your nation and our alliances and acknowledge the immense debt we owe them, their families and those they left behind.”

Mayor Eric Adams praised the US military and thanked the armed forces for protecting the American dream. NYC Mayor’s Office

He added, “I pay homage to all the men and women from our nation’s partners and friends who contributed to our peace, particularly those who shed their blood, risked their health and lives for our freedom, and the security of each and every one of us.”

After a series of speeches, elected officials, city agency heads, military leaders and business leaders tossed four wreaths into the Hudson — one representing US military lost in current conflicts, one for those lost in previous wars, one for US allies and one for former crew members of the USS Intrepid.

The ceremony came after Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard returned to the city for Fleet Week for the first time in two years after that annual event was also nixed due to the pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called to “always embrace those who served and those who have special needs when they come back, especially those with PTSD.” NYC Mayor’s Office

Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of United States Fleet Forces Command thanked Adams and Hochul for their “extraordinary hospitality” and for “graciously sharing this wonderful city with the men and women who wear the cloth of our nation.”

“It is because of people like you, and cities like this, that our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard are the most formidable, integrated combat teams the world has ever known,” he said.