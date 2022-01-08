Eric Adams gets an ‘A’ on first NYC snow storm response

When Walter Mugdan walked outside his Little Neck home at 6:30 a.m. Friday — after the Big Apple’s first snowstorm of the season — his street had already been plowed.

“They were out even as the snow was still falling,” said Mugdan, the president of the Westmoreland Association, a civic association in Northern Queens. As he drove toward Flushing early in the morning, he found the streets clear.

Mayor Eric Adams was already in contact with Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson by 4 a.m. on the day of the snowstorm. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

“We had lots of plows,” he said, unlike other storms over the past few years, when neighborhoods in the far reaches of the city said their streets were ignored.

That translated into a high mark for how Mayor Eric Adams handled the first snow storm of his administration. “On this particular one I’d give him an ‘A,’” Mugdan said.

The positive results came as the city saw 4-to 6 inches of snow, with some pockets seeing up to 8 inches, said Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson – exactly what meteorologists predicted.

A truck disperses rocky salt on a wet street. Helayne Seidman

A street sweeper clears snow off the Brooklyn Bridge on Jan. 7, 2022. AFP via Getty Images

Grayson, a holdover from the di Blasio administration. He said he was on the phone with Adams and his team at 4 a.m. assessing the agency’s response.

Less than 12 hours later, by 3 p.m., he said, every street in the city had gotten “at least one pass” despite staffing shortages of 22% due to COVID-19.

That was a far cry from the early performance under Bill di Blasio, who was vilified for botching a storm that slammed the city weeks into his administration, because plowing was delayed in some areas until there was already several inches of snow on the ground.

A transit worker shovels snow off the entrance of 15th St.-Prospect Park Station in Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

A road in Prospect Park, Brooklyn is clean after the snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2022. Paul Martinka

The city’s public schools remained open during the snowstorm in the Brooklyn, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace and Kensington areas. Paul Martinka

“We took a very aggressive response posture,” Grayson said, noting Sanitation had prepared for a storm Monday that didn’t materialize. Pretreatments before the flakes started flying, combined with light traffic and an early end to the storm helped get the streets cleared quickly, he added. “We got a lot of help from the sun.”