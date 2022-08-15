Eric Adams fires shot at far left in Dem primary for Brooklyn state Senate

Mayor Eric Adams opened a new front in his war against the far left Monday by backing Rev. Conrad Tillard‘s primary challenge against Democratic socialist Brooklyn state Sen. Jabari Brisport ahead of next week’s vote.

“Conrad has served this community as a minister, activist, and educator,” Adams said in a statement. “As your next senator, Conrad will work hard to pass laws that ensure that all New Yorkers are safe, and create affordable housing, and good quality school.”

Brisport, a former teacher, has angered moderates like Adams by supporting pet lefty causes like decriminalizing prostitution and increasing taxes on the wealthy since his election in 2020. That same year, while still a candidate, Brisport demonstrated at City Hall in support of a $1 billion cut to the NYPD’s budget.

Mayor Eric Adams is endorsing Rev. Conrad Tillard‘s Democratic primary challenge against Brooklyn state Sen. Jabari Brisport. Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire

Adams said in a statement that Tillard will help “pass laws that ensure that all New Yorkers are safe, and create affordable housing, and good quality school.” Facebook/Rev. Conrad Tillard for

“Senator Brisport is clearly not aligned with the mayor’s approach on reducing crime in the city, nor is he aligned with his own district, which overwhelmingly supports stronger public safety measures,” a source familiar with Adams’ thinking told The Post.

“The DSA [Democratic Socialists of America] takes extreme positions on issues that New Yorkers are much more common-sense about,” the source added.

Brisport did not respond to a request for comment.

Brisport, a Democratic socialist, has backed budget cuts to the NYPD. Hans Pennink

Hizzoner may not be done targeting the progressive left, with sources indicating Adams could next direct his political fire at state Sens. Robert Jackson in Manhattan and Gustavo Rivera in the Bronx.

Spectrum News has reported that Adams is scheduled to appear Wednesday night at a fundraiser benefiting Miguelina Camilo in her race against Rivera, a vocal critic of the mayor in Albany.

Adams is also locked in an ongoing feud with progressive superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her support for defunding the police and other left-wing beliefs.

“I’m no longer running against candidates. I’m running against a movement. All across the country, the DSA socialists are mobilizing to stop Eric Adams,” Adams said at a July fundraiser.

There has been no public polling of the Brisport-Tillard race, but the most recent campaign finance filings suggest a tight contest, with incumbent Brisport reporting $60,098 and Tillard reporting $56,927 on hand.

While Tillard landed Adams’ endorsement Monday, Councilwoman Sandy Nurse announced on Twitter that she was backing Brisport.

“It’s my pleasure to endorse @JabariBrisport! Jabari and I believe in and fight for some wildly ‘radical’ things like: -Universal childcare -Healthcare for all -Public renewable energy -Good Cause Eviction -Thriving wages for workers,” Nurse said in the post.

The primary is set for Aug. 23.