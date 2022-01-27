Eric Adams drops Bernard Adams’ salary to $1 in scaled down security adviser role

Eric Adams’ brother will now only take an annual salary of a single dollar in a scaled-down role as a senior adviser for the mayor’s security, The Post has learned.

A letter from the city Conflicts of Interest Board to the mayor, a copy of which was obtained by The Post on Thursday, shows Adams changed course on plans to give his younger sibling Bernard Adams a $210,000-a-year gig.

Instead, he will be paid just $1 a year to officially make him a city employee.

The “effectively uncompensated” role is the second apparent demotion for Bernard Adams over his short time in the city administration.

Bernard Adams will now serve as an adviser whose role will “not involve the supervision of public servants or any command authority over NYPD personnel,” according to the COIB ruling.

Three weeks ago, Bernard Adams confirmed to The Post that he would join the administration as a deputy police commissioner handling governmental affairs, which would come with a salary of about $242,000 a year.

By the next week, the 56-year-old retired NYPD sergeant was bumped down to executive director of mayoral security with the $210,000 salary, after nepotism concerns were first raised.

But, according to the COIB letter, Mayor Adams only asked the conflicts board Tuesday to approve the token pay and adviser role, which was more in line with how prior administrations have handled hiring relatives.

Bernard Adams will still have his $51,665 police pension, which was active as of Thursday, according to records obtained by The Post.

“We made this proposal to the Conflict of Interest Board and they’ve agreed, and we’re grateful to Bernard for being willing to serve the city for no salary,” City Hall spokesman Maxwell Young said.

The COIB said said the role would not be a conflict because his salary was “for sole purpose of making Bernard Adams a City employee” who would be subject to similar disclosures.

“Mayor Adams has committed to recuse himself from decisions regarding the terms of Bernard Adams’s employment with the City,” the board wrote.

The COIB ruling cited that Adams arrangement for his brother met the precedents set in previous administrations.

Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who famously paid himself just $1 a year, hired his daughter, Emma, and sister, Marjorie Tavern, when he was mayor, with neither taking a salary.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was barred by the same board from giving his wife a paid role. Instead, Chirlane McCray worked for free, only carrying the role of first lady while she served as the public face of the failed $1.2 billion mental health initiative ThriveNYC.