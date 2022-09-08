Eric Adams doubles down on NYC schools’ belt tightening, cites budget crunch

As schools opened Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams refused to back down on cuts to the overall education budget, pointing to the dismal financial picture for New York City to come.

Projections laid out by city and state budget officials this week show a mammoth, $10 billion deficit in the years to come, thanks to high costs and expiring federal stimulus dollars.

“It’s not about just spending money — it’s about spending the money to get the results our kids deserve,” said Adams at a back-to-school press conference in the Bronx.

“We know we are doing the right thing, and time is going to show how focused we are about spending taxpayers’ money the appropriate way,” he said, referring to forecasts that the city will be nearing a budgetary crisis if it doesn’t get spending under control.

Adams pushed back on calls for the city to use COVID aid to cover budget cuts, due in large part to enrollment drops as schools return to a policy of tying budgets to student counts.

The vast majority of City Council members passed a resolution Tuesday calling on the administration to use those funds to reverse $469 million in cuts to principals’ allocations, while schools are still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.

“Here’s what the City Council has stated in essence — that there’s a lot of stimulus money out there, let’s just spend this stimulus money,” said Adams.

Eric Adams speaks at PS 161 on the first day of school for NYC public schools. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander estimates millions in time-sensitive budgeting. William Farrington for NY Post

Estimates from city Comptroller Brad Lander show the public schools have $4.4 billion in time-sensitive funds to spend over the next couple of school years, including more than $500 million that had been budgeted for last school year but wasn’t used by summer.

City Hall denies that any of those funds are unallocated.

“The money is running out, and every dollar that we have is accounted for,” Adams said.

There are roughly 120,000 fewer students on public school rosters over the last five years, according to the Department of Education — which expects to lose another 30,000 students by the end of this school year.

Advocates say reducing funding will only send more families to seek options outside the traditional public schools, including charter, Catholic and private schools — while City Hall has called it “dysfunctional” to spend the same amount on a school system serving fewer students.

Anderson School students and parents walk onto the school grounds on the first day of school. Robert Miller for NY Post

A mother kisses her daughter on the first day of school. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

“We’re facing a potential $10 billion deficit in the out years,” said Adams, referring to reports from Lander and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for 2026 at a meeting of the Financial Control Board on Tuesday.

“We must be fiscally smart. We must make sure we have the equity that we need for our children.”