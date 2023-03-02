Eric Adams defends his faith, belief in God

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said he believes divine intervention played a hand in his ascent to the mayoralty, and defended his pronouncement this week that kids need more religion in their lives.

“I’ve never made it a secret that my spirituality guides the humanitarian response that I do,” Adams told reporters who asked him to explain why he decried the separation of church and state.

Adams, at an interfaith breakfast earlier this week, said it’s tough for him to separate his religious beliefs, calling it a shame prayer was abolished in public schools because it left kids more prone to vices like gun violence.

“I would not be the mayor of the City of New York if it wasn’t that God saw something in me. I am the most imperfect, most perfectly imperfect, human being.

“This is a country where on our dollar bills we say, ‘In God We Trust.’ The last thing I said when I was sworn in as the mayor, I said, ‘ So help me God! The last thing I said when I was sworn in as the mayor, I stated, “So help me God.” Every event that I start, I start with prayer,” Adams declared at the City Hall press conference.





Mayor Adams delivers remarks about his views of religious beliefs and how they’re affecting gun violence at his annual Interfaith Breakfast at the New York Public Library. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Hizzoner backed off the point a bit when further asked if he’s up for overturning the 1962 landmark US Supreme Court decision requiring prayer in public schools, arguing he lacks the authority.

“I didn’t talk about prayers in school. There are clear rules about prayers in school. It had nothing to do — I don’t have the power to change that. I just gave you my belief,” he said.

“I’m not a closet believer in God. I’m a public believer in God. I am who I am because of my belief and faith.”





Mayor Adams also said kids could benefit from faith-based clubs or field trips to different churches and houses of worship. nycmayorsoffice/flickr

Adams noted he thinks spirituality is healthy for kids, adding they could benefit from faith-based clubs or field trips to different churches and houses of worship.

“I am here not because I’m the smartest, not because I’m the brightest. I’m here because in all my heart I believe that it is an Esther 4:14 moment,” he added, referencing a Bible passage that urges faithful followers to trust that God has a plan for their lives.

“God made me for such a time like this.”

Adams then shot back at critics — including groups like the New York Civil Liberties Union — who took issue with his apparent flaunting of the rule.

“I am so happy that there are a small number of people who are saying that ‘Eric’s belief in God, he should not be talking about it as the mayor.’ No, as the mayor, I should be talking about my belief in God.”