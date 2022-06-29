Eric Adams calls on DA to prosecute Rudy Giuliani

Mayor Eric Adams has urged Staten Island DA Mike McMahon to consider prosecuting ex-Mayor Rudy Giuliani for allegedly filing a false police report, to which Giuliani responded by calling for Adams to quit over the city’s crime crisis.

“[Giuliani] falsely reported a crime and the DA should take that seriously,” Hizzoner said during an appearance on the “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, where he both mocked and scorned Giuliani in the ongoing spat between the two.

“You don’t realize. You just assaulted me,” Adams deadpanned after host Trevor Noah embraced him upon entrance — a clear dig at the former mayor.

Giuliani was chatting with locals after returning from the men’s room at the Staten Island ShopRite on Sunday when store worker Daniel Gill came up behind him and slapped him on the back, video of the incident shows. The former two-term mayor and legal adviser to Donald Trump was stumping for his son, Andrew, who was running in the Republican primary for governor.

Gill, 39, was initially charged with second-degree assault in the incident — although the charges were downgraded to third-degree harassment and harassment. Giuliani said he felt like “someone shot me” when Gill slapped him on the back from behind, while video surveillance showed a brief and not violent encounter.

Video surveillance footage shows a Shoprite worker, Daniel Gill, slapping Rudy Giuliani on the back on Sunday.

“That person that he falsely reported spent 24 hours in jail. That’s not acceptable,” said Adams, continuing criticism he first leveled earlier Tuesday at the man hailed as “America’s Mayor” following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

Adams then referenced the case of Amy Cooper — the Central Park “Karen” who sparked international outrage in 2020 when she called the cops on a black birdwatcher who asked her to leash her dog. She falsely claimed in a second 911 call that he tried to assault her.

“I’m going to call the DA. We must be consistent. If that tape wasn’t there, imagine what would have happened to that man,” the mayor said.

Daniel Gill was arrested and initially charged with second degree assault, but those charges have since been downgraded.

Giuliani, in response, unloaded on Adams.

“I never filed the police report, contrary to the lying mayor who has crime up more than [Bill] de Blasio. There were five witnesses,” Giuliani said.

“That’s why he’s acting like a petulant child. Instead of attacking a senior citizen, he should prevent crimes against senior citizens,” the 78-year-old added.

Giuliani fired back against Adams’ claims that the former governor should be prosecuted. Facebook

“This guy is a f—ing loser. When you have crime higher than de Blasio, you should resign.”

Giuliani said he’s had four conversation with McMahon’s office, none about investigating him. He said prosecutors would have to file a charge against police officers over any allegation of a false report — and that’s not happening.

Adams further piled on during the “Daily Show” hit, saying Giuliani has other problems over his role in advising Trump during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol building.

Adams called on DA Mike McMahon to prosecute Giuliani for the alleged false charges. Matthew McDermott

“What’s interesting is that when you saw that testimony in Washington, he has some other things he has to deal with as well,” Adams said before continuing to hammer Giuliani at an event Wednesday morning.

“Because of his report to the police department, a person went to jail for 24 hours,” the mayor said. “This person’s life has been changed because of what — as all of us saw, a pat on the back — was not a punch to the head, was not knocking someone to the ground.”

“I believe the DA should look at that and determine what the final outcome is.”