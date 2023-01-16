Eric Adams bucks Biden, labels border crisis a ‘disaster’ as NYC migrants top 40K

He finally said the silent part out loud!

New York Mayor Eric Adams bucked President Biden by saying that the southern US border was in “crisis” — then went even further and declared it a “disaster.”

“Why isn’t this considered a disaster? This is a crisis,” Adams told The Post during an exclusive interview on the mayor’s weekend border visit.

The mayor also revealed that he’ll travel to Washington, DC, this week to meet with the US Conference of Mayors and develop a “real strategy” to deal with the problem.

“No one is coordinating this national effort,” he fumed during a Sunday night phone call from El Paso, Texas.

Adams also took a shot at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has yet to act on his request for $1 billion in aid to pay for migrant housing and services in the Big Apple.

“FEMA needs to step up. That’s their job,” he said.

Adams wouldn’t say if he’ll also seek to meet with Biden, 80, so he can make his case for the emergency funding, which the White House wouldn’t commit to granting when pressed by The Post earlier this month.

City Hall said Monday that its latest official tally showed that 40,200 migrants have arrived since the spring, with 26,900 housed in taxpayer-funded emergency shelters as of Sunday.

Also on Monday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) blasted Adams for not directly blaming the migrant influx on Biden, a fellow Democrat, despite repeatedly calling it a “national problem.”

“The mayor is right in the sense that he’s saying this is a national crisis but he needs to say that is a national crisis created by Joe Biden,” Malliotakis told Fox News.

“Joe Biden put in place the policies via executive order that created this mess. This was not happening under President Trump. It was not happening under President Obama, and it has reached a record high.”

Adams claims a national effort needs to be made.

The White House has repeatedly refused to acknowledge a crisis at the southern border, which Biden visited for the first time as president last week during a brief, tightly controlled trip to El Paso.

Malliotakis also accused Adams of having “incentivized illegal immigration” through the generous benefits New York City hands out as a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants.

“You saw yesterday how people were saying they want to go to New York City with the mayor because they hear that New York City is housing the migrants, and they’re providing for their needs,” she said.

On Sunday, Adams visited El Paso to see for himself why New York has been overwhelmed by migrants, leading him to declare a state of emergency in October.

Hizzoner said he learned that unspecified websites were giving migrants the “false impression that if you come to New York City, everything is fine.”

“We have to give people accurate information,” he said. “In New York, you go there, you’re going to be living in congregate settings [because] there is no more room in New York.”

On Friday, the mayor said he submitted an “emergency mutual aid request” for the state to house 500 of the city’s migrants “beginning this weekend.”

Adams said the Big Apple was “seeing more people arrive than we have ever seen,” including a record “835 asylum seekers arriving on one single day alone” last week.