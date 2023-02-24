Eric Adams’ brother stepping down as mayor’s security adviser 

Eric Adams’ youngest brother, Bernard Adams, is stepping down from his position as the mayor’s head of security after a tenure that initially sparked nepotism concerns.

City Hall confirmed with The Post on Friday that Bernard Adams’ last day working alongside his big brother will be sometime next week.

In an interview with PIX11 News, Bernard Adams said that he plans to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren in New York after his resignation.

“Working with the mayor is a 24-hour job,” he told the news outlet Friday.

Mayor Adams’ selection of his younger brother for the role last year made headlines and raised ethical questions, leading the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board to order Bernard Adams only be compensated $1 a year for the gig that would’ve paid $210,000 annually otherwise.

Mayor Adams justified hiring his brother by saying: “Personal security, my life, my life, I want in the hands of my brother.”





Mayor Adams previously justified bringing his brother into his administration. ZUMAPRESS.com

“I didn’t listen to the noise,” Bernard Adams, 57, said Friday about the controversy surrounding his hiring.

The retired NYPD sergeant still made $51,665 annually from his police pension, records obtained by The Post show.

Before taking the job coordinating security for Hizzoner, the younger Adams last worked as an assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, per his LinkedIn page.





The retired NYPD sergeant said he didn’t listen to the outside noise surrounding his hire. Paul Martinka





Bernard Adams was first tapped to be deputy police commissioner handling governmental affairs. Paul Martinka

Initially tapped to be deputy police commissioner handling governmental affairs after his brother’s 2021 electoral victory, the Conflicts of Interest Board’s probe led to a more scaled-down advisory role, where Adams says he “handpicked everybody” in the mayor’s security detail.

The Post has reached out to the mayor for comment.