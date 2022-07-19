Eric Adams blasts ‘catch, release, repeat’ of bad guys amid surge in NYC crime

Mayor Eric Adams blasted the revolving-door treatment of the Big Apple’s crooks in the wake of the NYPD’s latest crime figures — saying, “‘Catch, release repeat’ cannot be a criminal justice mantra.”

Following the revelation that serious crimes are up nearly 40 percent this year, Adams blamed the situation in large part on “a substantial number of the people who are doing burglaries, grand larcenies, robberies.”

“They’re repeated offenders and if we don’t stop that flow, we’re going to have a harder time of getting these numbers under control,” he said during a City Hall news conference.

“I cannot be clearer that we have created an atmosphere in the city, if not the country, that people who commit these crimes are not being held accountable and that sends a signal on the streets that ‘We can continue to commit these crimes.’”

In response to questions from The Post, Adams added: “‘Catch, release, repeat’ cannot be a criminal justice mantra.”

Hizzoner also said he’d be meeting with officials to address the problem.

“The goal is this continuous battle of making sure dangerous people that are arrested are prosecuted, go through the criminal justice system and off our streets,” he said.

“It’s taking too long to sentence dangerous people. While they’re on our streets, they continue to commit crimes.”

Adams’ comments followed a front-page report in The Post about the latest NYPD CompStat figures, which showed major crimes have increased 37% this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Grand larcenies skyrocketed 49% — from 18,058 to 26,908 — through Sunday, and auto thefts were up 46.2%, from 4,855 to 7,100.

Robberies rose 39.2%, from 6,530 to 9,091, and burglaries increased by 32.9%, from 6,251 to 8,305, the numbers show.

The only category to show a decline is murders, which have fallen 5.6%, from 252 to 238.