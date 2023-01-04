Eric Adams blasts Bill de Blasio for leaving NYC in ‘total disarray’

Mayor Eric Adams went on an epic rant Wednesday against predecessor Bill de Blasio’s ex-aides for taking potshots at him — after leaving the Big Apple in “total disarray.”

“They had eight years to do their job. Eight years to fix Rikers. Eight years to deal with crime. Eight years to deal with education. Eight years to do early childhood education for children with disabilities. Eight years to fix NYCHA,” Adams fumed.

“They had all the time to do their job. No! No! But they are now — once they’re gone — they’re experts on everything. And when you look through the last 12 months and you see how many times they have interfered, that’s not acceptable.”

During an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn, Adams also contrasted de Blasio’s former aides with those of previous mayors, saying people who worked for Michael Bloomberg, David Dinkins and Rudy Giuliani had all called him, saying, “How can we help?”

“But we have the previous administration that just left the house! They just left! They left the house in total disarray!” he said. “And then they come and say, ‘Look at the mess…that you created, Eric.’ No! It’s the mess we inherited.

“So, all I’m saying: Let us do our job, the way you had an eight-year opportunity to do your job. And that’s all of them,” he added.

Mayor Adams called out his predecessor’s team on Wednesday, saying, “They had eight years to do their job.” Paul Martinka

Adams complained that he was being subjected to a “full-frontal assault” from de Blasio’s former aides and had even reached out their ex-boss for help.

“I called Bill the other day. I said, ‘Bill, what’s going on? What’s going on?’” he said.

Adams then alluded to a recent Politico article in which former de Blasio press secretary Bill Neidhart said “Eric Adams’ brand of politics is Eric Adams, and I don’t think it’s shared by nearly anyone else.”

Adams called Neidhardt “probably the worst comms guy in the history of communications” and said reporters “act like this guy’s credible.”

Mayor Adams said that in contrast to Bill de Blasio’s ex-aides, former staffers of past New York mayors have reached out to offer help. Paul Martinka

“Who cares what he thinks?” Adams said with a laugh.

In response, Neidhart — now a consultant with the progressive Left Flank Strategies group — told The Post: “If I were to sum it up in one word: pathetic.”

“If he’s mad about a couple quotes in Politico, Eric Adams needs to get his head in the game,” he said. “Eric Adams hasn’t done a thing to address the housing crisis but it seems pretty easy to live in his head rent-free.

Adams called ex-de Blasio press secretary Bill Neidhart the “worst comms guy in the history of communications” in what appears to be a clap back from a recent Politico article smashing the current mayor. Twitter

“It’s pretty f–king rich for a mayor who is cutting school budgets to try and compare his education record to someone who expanded pre-K,” Neidhardt added. “He’s the one who is slashing budgets and killing New York City.”

Near the end of his rant, Adams said, “to Mayor de Blasio’s credit, he has been extremely helpful.”

“He has called. He has said, ‘How can I help? Here’s what I went through. Here’s what I think as advice,’” Adams said. “When I reached out to him, he’s been there.”

Adams added: “This is directed to those who are intending on one thing, [which] is to see us fail.

“And I’m gonna say this again: I’m the pilot. I’m the pilot. Everyone else is a passenger. So, those people who are praying for the plane to crash — you’re on the plane. You’re on the plane. You should be, we should all be praying: Eric, land this thing,” he said.

A call for comment from de Blasio was sent to voicemail, after which the former mayor apparently called back accidentally and immediately hung up.