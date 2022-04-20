Eric Adams begs New Yorkers for a chance to clean up Rikers

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday begged New Yorkers to give him a “chance” to fix the dangerous conditions at the city-run Rikers Island — one day after the federal prosecutors threatened to take over the beleaguered jail system.

“All I say is give me a chance, give me a chance. Give me a chance. We have witnessed how others have failed, now give me a chance. Let’s work together.

“That’s my message to all those who are critiquing Rikers,” Adams pleaded during an unrelated event in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan US Attorney, Damian Williams, made the extraordinary threat in a letter to a federal judge charged with overseeing the scandal-plagued lockup — provided changes aren’t made.

At least 16 people died on Rikers and in the city’s other lockups last year as safety and security deteriorated to levels that have left the city horrified.

Another three deaths have been reported so far this year. Images obtained by The Post from inside the jail showed dozens of inmates crowded into the processing and booking facilities, often spending days without a proper bed or secure surroundings.

A blistering report from Rikers’ federally imposed monitor in March revealed that Adams was failing to cooperate with its effort and that ongoing management failures and staffing shortages at the complex were once again resulting in dire conditions.

But Adams argued Wednesday that it would be unfair to strip him of control of the city’s jail system only four months into the job.

“We’re four months in, give me an opportunity — and why give me an opportunity? They look like me,” he said.

A report from Rikers’ federally imposed monitor revealed that Adams was failing to cooperate with its effort to improve conditions. AP/Seth Wenig

“I want them to be able to serve their time with dignity, come home, and be productive citizens and in society.”

“We have a lot of people who are running Rikers that don’t look like the inmates in Rikers and so now you have a mayor that looks like the inmates in Rikers,” Adams added. “And you know what? I’m the only man in history that sat in a jail cell when I was arrested as a child so I know what they’re going through.”