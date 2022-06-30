Eric Adams announces new $2.5M DNA gun unit to speed up testing

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a new $2.5 million unit at the city medical examiner’s office that he said will cut DNA analysis in gun crimes in half.

The DNA Gun Crimes Unit will be staffed by 24 newly hired forensics scientists whose work will provide results within 30 days instead of the 60 days or more the analyses now take, he said.

“This is the best lab on the planet, bar none,” Adams said. “This office plays such a major role in the functioning of our city.

“This is a central part of our apparatus in fighting gun violence and sometime we missed this piece but without this piece, we can’t take guns off our streets and deal with people who are dangerous to our city,” he said.

Adams said the new unit will yield results “faster than 90% of the jurisdictions in the nation.”

City officials said the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner already has the largest DNA crime lab in North America, processing about 50,000 pieces of evidence every year.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the creation of a new $2.5 million DNA Gun Crimes Unit that will be able to speed up gun crime analysis. Robert Miller

Adams called the new unit the “best lab on the planet, bar none.” Robert Miller

The ME DNA testing is overseen by the office’s Department of Forensic Biology, which is accredited by national and state forensics crime boards.

NYPD statistics released Monday show that major crimes in the five boroughs have spiked 40 percent this year compared to the same period in 2021.

The rise in crime is tempered by a drop in murders and shootings.

Adams touring the new DNA Gun Crimes Unit at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Robert Miller

Th new unit will be able to provide results within 30 days instead of the current rate of 60 days. Robert Miller

The city saw 197 murders so far this year, compared to 226 last year, and 747 people shot this year compared to 817 at the same time last year.

Nonetheless, Adams has taken aim at getting guns off the streets of the Big Apple, announcing joint lawsuits with state officials Wednesday targeting companies that distribute untraceable “ghost guns.”