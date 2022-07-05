Eric Adams aide mugged at gunpoint in NYC: sources

One of Mayor Eric Adams’ aides was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning while scouting a location in Brooklyn ahead of a planned visit by Hizzoner, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The aide, a civilian member of Adams’ advance team, was mugged by two men who approached him near the intersection of Navy and Sands streets around 10:30 a.m., sources said.

The crooks demanded his wallet and cellphone, and pushed him to the ground when he refused to hand them over, sources said.

The robbers then grabbed the items and fled the scene, with one — described as a black male wearing a blue and white sweatshirt — making his getaway on a Citi Bike, sources said.

The other suspect was described as a black male wearing sunglasses and a blue mask.

City Hall didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The incident was first reported by WNBC 4 New York.

Additional reporting by Nolan Hicks