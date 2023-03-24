Envelope with suspicious powder sent to DA Alvin Bragg’s NYC office

A suspicious powder was sent to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in Lower Manhattan Friday, court officials said.

The powder was found in an envelope — marked “Alvin” — delivered by USPS to the mailroom at 80 Centre St. Friday, court officials confirmed.

NYPD officers were on the scene just after noon, and no injuries were reported, the official said.

The potentially harmful piece of mail comes as DA Alvin Bragg’s office has been presenting their case to a grand jury to possibly indict former President Donald Trump.





NYPD officers were on the scene just after noon. REUTERS





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office on March 24. AP

A pair of bomb threats were called into the courthouse earlier this week, delaying the proceedings once, although it was unclear if they were connected to Trump’s case.

The powder was found hours after Trump threatened Bragg with “death and destruction” if indicted in New York City over hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during his first presidential campaign.

This is a developing story