Enrollment declined in DOE NYC schools, while charters grew

While traditional public schools continue to “hemorrhage” students, New York City charter schools have seen increases in enrollment, a new study has found.

Enrollment at Department of Education schools plummeted 8.3% over the COVID-19 pandemic school years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, the report, released Wednesday by the city’s Independent Budget Office found.

Charters, meanwhile, saw their student population grow by 6.9%, the IOB said. Much of that increase came in 2020-21, with enrollment remaining relatively flat over the second school year impacted by the pandemic.

“For both years, the decline was exclusively in the city’s traditional public schools,” wrote the researchers.

Traditional public schools are operated by the DOE, while charter schools receive public funds but are privately operated.

Total enrollment in both traditional and charter public schools was at 1,058,900, a decline of 6.4% over the last two school years, according to the publicly-funded watchdog agency.

“When the pandemic hit, charters immediately jumped in to ensure students could continue to receive a safe and rigorous education — and parents took notice,” said James Merriman, chief executive officer of the New York City Charter School Center.

“At the end of the day, public charter schools are about two things — giving families a choice on where to send their kids, and providing a quality education that sets students up for lifelong success,” he added.

Charter school enrollment remained steady while traditional public schools lost students during the pandemic. J.C.Rice

All 32 of the traditional public system’s geographic school districts have experienced enrollment losses since before the pandemic, the study found.

Brooklyn’s District 18, which includes East Flatbush and Canarsie, saw the largest dip in student population, as a share of its pre-pandemic size. Before COVID-19, the district served close to 13,800 kids — now, it counts closer to 11,300 students, or less than 82% of its enrollment pre-pandemic.

Enrollment fell in every single community school district, the study found. New York City Independent Budget

Major enrollment losses were also seen in Upper Manhattan’s District 5, and throughout much The Bronx — with the largest drops in Districts 9 and 12 in the west and middle of the borough.

The Staten Island school district lost the least enrollment — maintaining 96% of its pre-pandemic size.

The drop in enrollment also varied by grade level, with a higher concentration among younger students, the IBO found.

“The declines were most pronounced in elementary grades, particularly in pre-K and kindergarten,” the researchers wrote. “Enrollment in the high school grades were relatively more stable in both years.”

Charter school enrollment remained steady during the pandemic, and even increased in younger grades. New York City Independent Budget

Sarita Subramanian, assistant director for the IBO’s education unit, pointed to some pandemic policy, like changing letter grades to pass or fail, may have helped reduce dropouts, which later propped up high school enrollment.

Over the two school years, enrollment declined by over 12,400 students in pre-K and 8,600 students in kindergarten.

Charter schools also saw slight enrollment losses in kindergarten and first grade, though their pre-K classes grew from 572 to 862 students.

If not for booming 3K enrollment in traditional public schools, the system would have seen a bigger reduction in the second pandemic school year than the first.

“Looking into the enrollment for this past year, we weren’t sure the extent we might see enrollment rebounding a little bit,” said Subramanian. “The first pandemic year, we weren’t surprised to see the larger declines in enrollment. But we were a bit surprised to see in some grades, even larger declines this year.”

The report comes less than a week after DOE data showed the traditional public schools are on track to lose another 30,000 students next school year.

Charter school advocates have been pushing the state to make more charters available, which they say allow schools to experiment with new approaches and are held accountable for student learning.

The charter school cap limits the number of charters that New York state can issue, which currently stands at 460 with a smaller sub-cap for the city. There are currently no charters available to be issued in the city.