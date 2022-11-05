Emotionally disturbed man enters deer enclosure at Bronx Zoo

A visitor to the Bronx Zoo busted into a deer enclosure Saturday before being removed by security, police and sources said.

The breach of the exhibit under the zoo’s monorail happened shortly before noon. The man, described by police as emotionally disturbed, was removed without incident and did not come into contact with any animals, police said.

He was taken by police to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation.

The zoo has maintained a herd of rare Père David deer since 1946.

A Bronx Zoo spokeswoman confirmed the incident, adding it is “an extremely dangerous criminal matter to trespass at the zoo.”