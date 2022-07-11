Emmy-winning journo Julian Phillips is NYPD’s new spokesman

The NYPD swore in an experienced TV journalist – and chef – as its new top spokesman Monday, police officials said.

Emmy-award-winning journalist Julian Phillips took over as the NYPD’s new deputy commissioner of public information after John Miller, a former top CBS TV reporter, vacated the post in late June.

Phillips, a Purdue University graduate, has a history with television news in the city and did stints at Fox News, WNBC and WPIX, according to his LinkedIn page.

He is a self-described celebrity chef with The Sound Bite Restaurant, too, as well as a media consultant and motivational speaker.

Phillips also was hailed as making “the Best Wings in New York State” in 2018 by Insider Food. He has said his signature dishes are blackened wings and southern smoked mac-n-cheese.

Phillips hosted the weekend “Fox & Friends” show and had other posts at Fox News from October 2002 until April 2007, according to his page.

John Miller vacated the NYPD post in late June. Paul Martinka

He was a reporter at WPIX from 1993 until 2002 and at WNBC from 1989 until 1993.

He also lists himself as former spokesman and media strategist for retired Congressman Edolphus Towns (D-NY).

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement, “Julian’s historical knowledge of New York City and the region, coupled with his intellectual integrity and excellence as a communicator, will be incredible assets to the women and men of the NYPD and all the people we serve.

“I know he will hit the ground running today as we continue to safeguard our city while simultaneously telling the remarkable stories of the police officers, investigators, analysts, and others who do that vital work.”