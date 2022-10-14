Elizabeth Gaglewski who plunged from bar couldn’t ‘cope’ with dad’s death

A 26-year-old woman who fatally plunged from a ritzy rooftop bar in Times Square this week couldn’t “cope” after the death of her father two years ago and was dealing with a disabled mother, friends and family said.

Cops are still investigating the reason why Elizabeth Gaglewski fell to her death Wednesday from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square on Wednesday, but friends said she was still devastated over the passing of her dad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She was a beautiful girl with a beautiful heart,” said a man a Gaglewski’s home in Queens on Friday, who declined to give his name. “She lost her father two years ago and never knew how to cope.”

Gaglewski’s devastated mother, Hope, is now left unable to cover for funeral expenses, according to a new GoFundMe.

Aspiring model Elizabeth Gaglewski was remembered as “a beautiful girl with a beautiful heart.” Zach Hilty/BFA.com

“Life has no meaning for me no more,” her tearful mother said as she entered a waiting car to head to dialysis and then the morgue.

“She was my everything. She is everything, is everything to me. I can’t do nothing, nothing. She is my only child.”

Hope broke down crying, saying she was “not feeling good.”

“I mean, it’s purposeless. I am just doing what they told me to do — my sisters,” Hope said. “I don’t feel nothing. I am tired, I am tired. I didn’t sleep. I don’t feel good.”

Police are investigating whether Elizabeth Gaglewski fell or jumped from a rooftop bar in Manhattan. Daniel William McKnight

Gaglewski was “an aspiring model and was adored by all that crossed her path,” the GoFundMe, created Friday, said. Questions remain about the moments before she plunged from the 54th floor and landed on a 27th-floor balcony.

Witnesses reportedly told police the woman was “seen jumping” from the ledge and workers apparently tried to save her but couldn’t reach her before it was too late, sources said. Police were reviewing surveillance footage.

Sony Beauvil, 48, who lives in the building called the aftermath “very painful.”

Elizabeth Gaglewski’s mother Hope was left reeling after the tragedy.

“The mother was hysterical — that’s a mother in pain,” Beauvil said. “Her mother told me the police came and said something happened to her and later on she found out … She was crying when she was talking to me.”

“Everybody is crying – even though you don’t see the tears, they are crying inside,” Beauvil said. “Everybody who knows the situation came to help to keep her calm. I am going to be there for her. She has to pray and put her faith in God.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, text HOME to 741741 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.