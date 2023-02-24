Elise Stefanik sticks by George Santos despite growing reports about his lies

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-North Country) expressed no regrets Friday about supporting the election of liar Rep. George Santos as his downstate constituents continue pushing for his resignation.

“I know the press wants to choose who they elect and I know the press loves to support Democrats, but in this case, the people made that decision,” she told reporters at an upstate press conference when asked whether she would have supported Santos knowing what she knows now about how he misrepresented his background to voters.

Fellow New York Republicans like newly elected Reps. Nick LaLota, Anthony D’Esposito and Marc Molinaro have called for Santos to resign over a litany of lies about his professional background and family history that includes a recently debunked claim about helping children sickened by the genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa.

“I support the Republican nominee,” Stefanik said about whether she would support Santos moving forward as he continues floating the possibility of running for another term representing Congressional District 3 covering parts of Nassau County and Queens.

“Certainly there are questions, and there’s an investigation and people should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law when they break the law. And in this case, there are investigations that are pending,” she added before opening a new district office in Rensselaer County.





Rep. George Santos’ lied to voters about having a mother who died in the 9/11 attacks and grandparents who escaped the Holocaust and other false statements. Getty Images





Santos’ constituents have protested outside the US Capitol and his district office while continuing to push for his resignation. Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

But party leaders like Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican in the US House, have stuck by Santos, who recently gave up his committee assignments, by stopping short of calling for him to resign a seat that remains crucial for the super-slim GOP majority.

She repeated her past contention that only voters in Santos’ district have the right to expel him while suggesting they would have to wait until November 2024 to make their voices heard — despite a recent poll showing 83% of voters in the district want him to resign.

A whopping 78% of Republicans in the district also said Santos should step down, according to the poll conducted by Newsday and Siena College.





Rep. Elise Stefanik expressed no regrets Friday about helping Santos get elected despite ongoing revelations about his lies to voters. Getty Images

Yet, the ongoing cascade of bad headlines has not made Stefanik rethink her tacit support for Santos.

The North Country MAGA superstar played an outsized role in helping Santos get elected two years after he unsuccessfully ran for the seat, including helping him raise money for a campaign whose sketchy campaign finances are now under investigation.

“The polling of media is at a historic low. The American people no longer trust the media, including some of the outlets that are here today that tend to cater to the far left. Ultimately, it’s people who determine their elected officials on Election Day,” Stefanik said when asked by The Post what she believes her role in removing Santos might be.

Asked by The Post if she feels “responsible” for the political debacle engulfing House Republicans because of Santo’s various lies, Stefanik suggested there is plenty of blame to go around while deflecting the question.

“As did every other member of Republican leadership, as did every other prominent Republican in New York State that supported all of the targeted districts. And I stand with my colleagues in supporting those Republican candidates who helped deliver this majority,” she said.

Santos has downplayed the seriousness of his falsehoods in recent weeks by whining about the “enormous inquisition” into his finances while suggesting he had to lie because the political process was supposedly stacked against him.

“It wasn’t about tricking people,” he said in a recent interview with Post columnist Piers Morgan. “This was about getting accepted by the party here locally.”

Under pressure

Santos’ constituents are continuing to mobilize for his ouster despite his attempts to cling to his congressional seat and the steady paycheck that comes with it.

Such efforts are continuing Saturday morning with a “caravan” of several dozen vehicles from New Hyde Park touring sites in his district related to his documented misdeeds, including a pricey Queens restaurant where he reportedly lived large on campaign funds as well as a community center highlighting his much-mocked claim of being “Jew-ish.”





Santos has downplayed the seriousness of his mendacity in recent weeks while claiming he had to lie because the political system was stacked against him. Getty Images

The expected crowd of approximately 100 people will deliver a batch of comment cards at his district office in Queens to express their feelings about their embattled rep.

A bit more pressure and visibility in the district could even convince swing district Republicans to join the growing list of officials demanding Santos either immediately resign or get expelled from the US House, according to Jody Kass, a spokesperson for the grassroots group Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

“If Stefanik did the right thing, we wouldn’t have to go member by member,” Kass said.

But Stefanik repeatedly noted Friday that Santos is hardly the “first time that a member of Congress has been under investigation” while suggesting that his lies were not such a big deal.

The volume and apparent willfulness of Santos’ lies, which include demonstrably false claims of having a mother who died on 9/11 as well as grandparents who escaped the Holocaust, makes his “deliberate con” very different, Kass said.

“She’s very powerful in Washington. And so, you know, as a New Yorker, we had hoped that she would do the right thing here,” Kass said. “There’s never been an imposter voting into Congress before. And there’s a huge difference between embellishment and an imposter. And so I think we’re in an extraordinary place when it comes to George Santos.”