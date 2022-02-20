Elderly woman socked in back of the head in NYC

An elderly woman was slugged from behind in Manhattan late Saturday night, the NYPD said.
A suspect punched the 76-year-old victim in the back of the head outside 252 West 57th Street and fled toward Eighth Avenue, police said.
Cops said the woman experienced swelling as a result of the attack but declined medical attention.
NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who has not been apprehended.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).