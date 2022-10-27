Elderly man punched in head on NYC subway in latest transit attack

A 78-year-old man was attacked while riding the subway in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, police said, continuing a surge of violence on the city’s transit system.

The elderly victim was on a southbound 2 train around 3:30 p.m. when a man punched him in the head multiple times near the 96th Street station on the Upper West Side, cops said.

It’s unclear if the attack was unprovoked, police said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s hospital where he is in stable condition.

Thursday’s assault comes after a string of recent violence within the city’s subway system.

Just a day earlier, a good Samaritan was stabbed on a Lower Manhattan subway car after he tried to break up a fight between two women, cops said.

On Saturday, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams pledged to flood the system with more police officers and install additional surveillance cameras to quell straphangers’ fears amid skyrocketing crime.