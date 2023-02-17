Elderly man killed in NYC blaze

A 74-year-old man was killed in a blaze at a Queens home early Friday, officials said.

The senior, whose name was not immediately released, was inside the two-story house on 149th Street near 18th Street in Flushing when the fire broke out just before 3 a.m., according to police and the FDNY.

He was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

A dozen FDNY units — including 60 firefighters and EMS workers — responded.

The fire was placed under control about an hour after it erupted, the FDNY said.

Fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.