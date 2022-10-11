Elderly man found dead in Central Park pond in broad daylight: cops

An elderly man’s body was found floating in a Central Park pond in broad daylight Monday — and cops believe he may have fallen ill before he toppled into the water.

The 76-year-old man was found floating face-down in Turtle Pond, near the iconic Belvedere Castle, around 4:30 p.m., police said.

He was pulled out by the NYPD Emergency Services Unit, cops said.

The man was pulled out of the water by the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The man was believed to have suffered a medical episode and no criminality was immediately suspected. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Officials near where the body was found. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, may have suffered a medical episode before he fell into the water, police said Tuesday morning.

He did not appear to be the victim of a crime.

The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine how he died.