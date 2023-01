A 90-year-old man allegedly pulled a knife on his 86-year-old wife in Harlem and threatened to kill her, cops said Friday.

Nonagenarian Eleuterio Perez was arrested after allegedly using a gravity knife to menace his elderly spouse inside their apartment on Seventh Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday during an argument, according to police.

No one was injured.

Perez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and menacing, cops said.