Elderly man beaten during attempted robbery in NYC

A 73-year-old man was shoved to the sidewalk and repeatedly kicked while he was down during a caught-on-camera attempted robbery in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday morning, NYPD said.

The elderly victim was first targeted by a male suspect while buying lottery tickets inside of a convenience store on Eighth Avenue near 40th Street around 10:50 a.m., police said.

The brute approached the victim and tried to grab his wallet, cops said, but the elderly man managed to hold onto his property.

The victim then left the store — but was followed by the suspect who forcefully shoved the man to the sidewalk after he crossed the street, police said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the moment the victim, wearing a white hat and blue jacket, plunged to the ground.

At least three horrified bystanders who were standing nearby on the sidewalk backed away during the vicious assault, video shows.

The suspect, in a striped gray and white Nautica sweatshirt and black pants, then towers over the man and kicks him multiple times as he tries to take the victim’s wallet, the clip shows.

The suspect tried to snatch the victim’s wallet, but was unsuccessful. DCPI

Police have not identified the suspect yet. DCPI

The suspect relents and walks away empty-handed after another man approaches the scene, video shows. Police said the suspect fled into the subway entrance on the same corner.

Surveillance video from inside the station shows the suspect hopping the turnstile.

Police said the victim was taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital. He suffered pain, swelling and an abrasion around his left eye.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Those with information about the incident are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).