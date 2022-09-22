Elderly man attacked from behind, robbed in NYC

An unknown attacker put an 85-year-old man in a headlock and dragged him to the ground before robbing him in Harlem, a new video of incident showed.

The attack happened just after 10: 15 p.m. on Aug. 1 as the elderly man was walking near Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street, according to police, who released the clip Thursday.

The victim can be seen being approached from behind and being assaulted. The attacker then holds the elderly man on the ground and grabs his wallet before walking away, according to the video.

Surveillance image shows attacker approaching 85-year-old man from behind in Harlem about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 1. NYPD

The thug holds the elderly victim to the ground with headlock and swipes his wallet. NYPD

He then walks off, leaving the man with minor injuries. The victim refused medical attention. NYPD

