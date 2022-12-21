El Paso’s Dem mayor teams up with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to send more migrants to NYC

The Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas, has teamed up with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to resume sending busloads of migrants to New York City ahead of the potential end of “Title 42” border restrictions.

At least four buses chartered by Abbott’s administration carried some of the 800 migrants who’ve arrived in the Big Apple from El Paso since Sunday, when Mayor Eric Adams’ office warned the City Council that the influx was expected to explode, as first reported by The Post.

The buses include one that arrived Wednesday morning at the Port Authority terminal in Midtown Manhattan and apparently had unaccompanied minors on board.

A spokesperson for El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Wednesday that the buses were “state-sponsored” and “part of the requests we have made for transportation support” from Abbott’s office, which began operating its own migrant-relocation program to New York City in August.

“Every person/family who is transported is advised of the destination. No one is transported unless they wish to be transported,” the spokesperson added.

An Abbott spokesperson said, “Texas is busing from all along the southern border, including from El Paso” and confirmed that his administration sent the bus that arrived in the city Wednesday morning.

City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) — an outspoken critic of President Biden’s border policy — said, “It is nice to see Democratic and Republican officials coordinate to address a problem that the Biden administration has no interest in solving.”

Leeser sparked outrage in mid-September when he began busing as many as 200 migrants a day to New York City, copying a similar program that Abbott began in early August.

Leeser said at the time that he’d been given a green light by Adams, who denied the claim.

Following the relocation of more than 10,700 migrants from El Paso to the Big Apple, Leeser suspended his program in October after the White House struck a deal to send border-crossers from Venezuela back to Mexico.

But the buses began rolling again after Leeser on Saturday declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a Wednesday deadline for the Biden administration to rescind a pandemic-related policy that lets the US quickly expel migrants caught crossing the southern border.

That deadline was lifted Monday by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts pending consideration of an appeal filed by 19 Republican-led states that want the March 2020 policy — imposed by then-President Donald Trump under Title 42 of the federal Public Health Services Law– to remain in effect.

A total of 50 passengers were on the bus that arrived Wednesday, including 10 families and seven minors, some of whom were unaccompanied by adults, according to a charity worker who was at the terminal to help resettle migrants.

The kids who traveled solo will likely find homes with volunteer foster parents or wind up wards of the state, said Power Malu, executive director of the nonprofit group Artists Athletes Activists.

During an unrelated afternoon news conference, Adams expressed shock and outrage when told about the situation by The Post.

“First, I didn’t know and I’m not sure that’s legal. You know, this is the first time I heard about it and I don’t know if our team is aware of it,” he said. “But I’m not sure if that action is a legal action and we’re going to explore that.”

Spokespeople for Abbott and Leeser didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the National Guard — which is providing security and helping process migrants at the Port Authority terminal — recently cordoned off space on the second floor of the facility to accommodate as many as 250 migrants, up from the 100 who can fit into an area set up on the ground level, sources said.

Soldiers assigned there have been told to prepare to work on Christmas Eve because a bus is expected to arrive earlier in the day, sources said.