Edward Longo allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets

A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022.

Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Longo never actually conducted a stop or witnessed a traffic violation. One of the people Longo is accused of falsely ticketing had died prior to their supposed interaction, officials said.

The bogus tickets and fake depositions were then submitted to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant, where Longo was assigned, authorities said. Longo regularly patrolled the Sprain Brook and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County.

“When State Police learned of a possible falsified traffic ticket scheme by one of our members, we immediately launched a criminal investigation in collaboration with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office that resulted in the charges filed,” state police said in a press release.





The New York state trooper is charged with 32 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a felony, and eight counts of Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The former state trooper was allegedly motivated to falsify his records because his troop, New York State Troop K, monitors how many traffic tickets officers issue for performance-related goals. Troopers who do not meet expectations or whose productivity falls below their peers “may be counseled,” charging documents state.

The Westchester County District Attorney says Longo is charged with 32 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a felony, and eight counts of Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on January 31, 2023.

“Integrity in law enforcement is paramount. I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our Office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency.” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

Longo is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on February 16, 2023. He has been on administrative leave since November 2022.