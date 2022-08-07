E-bike swiped from punched rider in Central Park in broad daylight

A thief punched an e-bike rider in the head and stole his ride in Central Park on Saturday afternoon, cops said.

The crime happened in the park at West 106th Street and West Drive around 2:30 p.m. when the 25-year-old victim was approached by the stranger, who struck him with a closed fist, cops said.

The thief then stole the man’s e-bike and fled on it, cops said.

The victim had bruising on the side of his head but refused medical attention.

All major crimes, including robberies, jumped 40% so far this year over the same period last year, crime data released by the NYPD show.