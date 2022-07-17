E-bike creep sought for sex assaults in NYC: cops

A pervert on an electric bike sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents within an hour in Manhattan, cops said Sunday.

The creep allegedly snuck up on and assaulted his first victim at Central Park West and West 82nd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday, NYPD said — then struck an hour later on East Fourth Street and Avenue A on the Lower East Side.

Video released by NYPD showed the alleged degenerate stalking his first victim, a 23-year-old woman, as she crossed the street, then lunging at her on foot moments later.

The attacker assaulted two women within an hour in Manhattan. DCPI

The attacker threatened, “Don’t scream, I have a knife!” as he pulled the woman to the ground and molested her, police sources said. The victim suffered abrasions to her body, police said.

The attacker fled on foot but was seen shortly afterward riding an e-bike southbound on Central Park West.

In the second reported assault at around 5 a.m., the same man was on the bike when he approached a 28-year-old woman, hopped off and grabbed her, police said.

NYPD is still searching for the man. DCPI

The attacker claimed to have a knife in both incidents. DCPI

The attacker, again claiming he had a knife, exposed his genitals and forced the woman to perform a sex act before fleeing eastbound on East Fourth Street, NYPD said.

The victim suffered abrasions on her body.

Anyone with additional information should call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), NYPD said.