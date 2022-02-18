Duo who torched NYPD van sentenced to six months in prison

Two activists who torched an NYPD homeless outreach van on a Greenwich Village street in 2020 were each sentenced to six months in prison on Friday in Manhattan federal court.

The firebugs, Elaine Carberry, 38, and Corey Smith, 26, will also have to serve six months in home confinement when they’re sprung from federal prison and pay more than $72,000 in restitution, Judge Lewis Liman ordered.

At the sentencing Friday morning, Liman credited both Smith and Carberry as being active members in New York’s LGBTQ community and said they are committed to social justice — but added their crime warranted a prison sentence.

“You crossed a line. A line that is critical to a lawful, civil society,” Liman said before he imposed the sentence on Smith.

“I cannot find my way to a non-incarceration sentence,” he added.

Smith and Carberry each pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit arson for torching the NYPD van near the corner of 12th Street and University Place early on July 15, 2020.

Corey Smith was also sentenced to six months in prison for setting fire to the NYPD van. Alec Tabak

They were busted about a month after the arson when an undercover officer who had interacted with both of them identified the pair in a photo distributed by investigators.

Supporters of the pair packed the Lower Manhattan courtroom and another additional room for the sentencing Friday.

In prepared remarks, both Smith and Carberry told Liman they were remorseful for the crime, which their lawyers highlighted happened at the height of social unrest in the city in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“I am devastated by the harm I have caused,” said Carberry, a Brown University grad. “I made a terribly dangerous mistake. A mistake I will never stop trying to right.

Corey Smith and Elaine Carberry told the judge they were remorseful for the crime. NYC PBA

Carberry said she had caused suffering for everyone who came to support her — and pleaded with Liman for a non-prison sentence.

“I beg you to let that suffering cease today,” Carberry said. “I’m asking for your mercy.”

After the hearing, Smith told The Post they thought the sentencing was about reconciliation.

“Today was about truth, reconciliation, liberation, growth and healing. No matter the outcome of this … we continue to move forward to our liberation,” Smith said.

As part of the sentence, both Smith and Carberry will have to complete 400 hours of community service, Liman said.