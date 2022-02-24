The Hamden Journal

Duo shoots man in broad daylight at NYC basketball court

Two gunmen wildly opened fire in broad daylight inside a Queens basketball court – striking a man in the leg, new video shows. 

The footage, released early Thursday, shows the duo firing several rounds from black handguns inside the court in the rear of a building on Beach 51st Street near Elizabeth Avenue in Edgemere around 4 p.m. Wednesday. 

The gunmen struck a 22-year-old man in the left leg, cops said. 

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white stripes.
One of the suspects is described as about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with a thin build.
The pair fled on foot after the shooting. 

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. 

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a white stripe, a black mask and red and white sneakers.

The other man also has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes, a black mask and sneakers.

