Duo robs NYC restaurant worker at gunpoint, demands ‘Super Bowl money’

A pair of robbers tied up an Upper East Side restaurant worker and held him at gunpoint — demanding “Super Bowl money,” cops said Monday.

The duo barged into Nino’s Italian Restaurant on First Avenue near East 73rd Street around 2 p.m. Sunday — one of them brandishing a silver handgun — and targeted the 65-year-old worker, police said.

“They ask him, ‘Where is the Super Bowl money?’” a police spokesman said.

The robbers asked the worker for the “Super Bowl money.” BRIGITTE STELZER

Police at the scene of the robbery at Nino’s Restaurant. BRIGITTE STELZER

The pair forced the worker to open a safe in the restaurant, but it was empty, cops said.

The two men also tied up the worker’s hands and swiped his cash and cell phone from his pockets, according to police.

The suspects got away with a “large sum of money,” cops said.

The robbers took the worker’s cash and cellphone after he took them to the restaurant’s empty safe. BRIGITTE STELZER

Police were still looking for them Monday.