Duo ransacks NYC bodega, throws monitor in bid for cigarettes: video

Two thieves ransacked a Lower Manhattan bodega — even throwing a computer monitor at a worker, wild new footage shows. 

The duo barged into the shop on John Street near Broadway around 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 16 — joined by a woman who stayed close to the door, according to cops and a clip released late Wednesday. 

The pair demanded merchandise from a 28-year-old male worker and refused to pay, cops said.

They then started pushing and tossing items on the counter, including two display cases holding scratch-offs, the footage shows. 

One of the men also picked up a computer monitor and threw it at the worker’s head, the video shows.

They grabbed about eight packs of cigarettes valued at $120 before fleeing on foot, heading east on John Street, authorities said. 

The worker was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan in stable condition, cops said. 

One of the male suspects was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants and a red hoodie, police said.

The other man wore a black hoodie, black Adidas pants, a black backpack and red hat.

The woman wore glasses, a red jacket, dark colored patterned pants and dark colored boots.

