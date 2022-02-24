Duo ransacks NYC bodega, throws monitor in bid for cigarettes: video

Two thieves ransacked a Lower Manhattan bodega — even throwing a computer monitor at a worker, wild new footage shows.
The duo barged into the shop on John Street near Broadway around 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 16 — joined by a woman who stayed close to the door, according to cops and a clip released late Wednesday.
The pair demanded merchandise from a 28-year-old male worker and refused to pay, cops said.
They then started pushing and tossing items on the counter, including two display cases holding scratch-offs, the footage shows.
One of the men also picked up a computer monitor and threw it at the worker’s head, the video shows.
They grabbed about eight packs of cigarettes valued at $120 before fleeing on foot, heading east on John Street, authorities said.
The worker was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan in stable condition, cops said.
One of the male suspects was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants and a red hoodie, police said.
The other man wore a black hoodie, black Adidas pants, a black backpack and red hat.
The woman wore glasses, a red jacket, dark colored patterned pants and dark colored boots.