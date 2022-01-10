Duo puts woman in headlock during robbery at NYC station

A pair of muggers yanked a 62-year-old woman by the hair and put her in a headlock as they swiped her cell phone at an Upper West Side subway station early Monday, cops said.

The victim was standing on the No. 1 train mezzanine area at the 96th Street station around 3:45 a.m. when two men in their 20s approached and demanded her phone, police said.

The men pulled her by the hair and put her in a headlock before grabbing the phone and running off, authorities said.

The victim claimed she either felt or saw that the suspects had a sharp object, but they did not use it to attack her, cops said.

She did not report any injuries and refused medical attention, police said.