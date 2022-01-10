The Hamden Journal

Duo puts woman in headlock during robbery at NYC station

Duo puts woman in headlock during robbery at NYC station

A pair of muggers yanked a 62-year-old woman by the hair and put her in a headlock as they swiped her cell phone at an Upper West Side subway station early Monday, cops said. 

The victim was standing on the No. 1 train mezzanine area at the 96th Street station around 3:45 a.m. when two men in their 20s approached and demanded her phone, police said. 

The men pulled her by the hair and put her in a headlock before grabbing the phone and running off, authorities said. 

The victim claimed she either felt or saw that the suspects had a sharp object, but they did not use it to attack her, cops said. 

She did not report any injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.