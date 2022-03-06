Duo attending NYC event wounded in morning shooting: cops

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Sunday morning, cops said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. during an event at 2172 Flatbush Avenue.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the left foot and the 21-year-old woman was struck in the right leg following a dispute inside the event space, cops said.

Both victims were removed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seth Gottfried

It was unclear what the dispute was about or if the man and woman were involved.