Duo attending NYC event wounded in morning shooting: cops
A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Sunday morning, cops said.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. during an event at 2172 Flatbush Avenue.
The 31-year-old man was shot in the left foot and the 21-year-old woman was struck in the right leg following a dispute inside the event space, cops said.
It was unclear what the dispute was about or if the man and woman were involved.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.