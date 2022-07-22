Duo attacks NYPD traffic agent, hits him with car in Brooklyn: cops

A duo attacked an NYPD traffic agent who tried to slap them with a summons in Brooklyn on Friday — and then struck him with their car as they fled, cops said.

The male agent was attempting to issue a summons to two men inside a 2001 Ford van at Glenwood Road and East 31st Street in Flatbush around 11:30 a.m. when the pair got out of the car and exchanged words with the officer before assaulting him, authorities said.

Then they got back in their ride and struck the agent as they drove off, cops said.

The agent was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police are still looking to track down the suspects.

The incident comes a day after another traffic agent was shot with water gel pellets as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx.