‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s wife indicted on weapons charges

The wife of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch — who gunned down a Queens Chinese food deliveryman in a beef over the condiment — was indicted on a slew of weapons charges, prosecutors said Friday.

A grand jury indicted Dorothy Hirsch, 62, on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. She faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Police searched Dorothy’s apartment on 84th Road in Briarwood after investigators determined her husband parked in front of the building immediately after he shot and killed deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30 in Forest Hills.

During the June 2 search of the apartment, police allegedly recovered a cache of illegal guns, including a .357 magnum revolver, a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and three 9mm semi-automatic pistols.

“These deadly guns, which were recovered in an apartment that she alone owns and occupies, pose an inherent danger to countless nearby residents and the community at large,” Katz said in a statement.

Hirsch’s murderous husband, Glenn, shot and killed himself on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial for Yan’s murder. He was due in court that very day.

Glenn had a vendetta against the Great Wall restaurant – where Yan worked as a deliveryman – because workers there shorted him on duck sauce in an order he placed last year, authorities said.

Glenn circled the restaurant in his car before tailing Yan and fatally blasting him in the chest near 108th Street and 67th Drive at about 9:30 p.m. on April 30, authorities said.

In a suicide note Glenn sent to the judge assigned to his case, he repeatedly claimed the guns that law enforcement recovered from Dorothy’s apartment did not belong to her – and that she should not face charges for the weapons.

“I want to take full responsibility for the eight guns recovered from a closet in her apartment. I acquired these firearms years ago …” Hirsch wrote, adding that he moved the guns into his wife’s place after he closed a storage facility where he previously stashed them.

In a statement to The Post, Dorothy’s attorney, Mark Bederow, accused the Queens DA of withholding evidence from the grand jury to secure the indictment against her.

“We believe this is one of the rare cases that the DA’s cherry-picking of evidence was so egregious and which their deliberate withholding of substantial evidence of Dorothy’s innocence was so prejudicial that it will require the dismissal of the indictment,” Bederow said.

“The DA deprived grand jurors from evidence that the guns were found in a closet filled exclusively with Glenn Hirsch’s belongings,” Bederow added. “They didn’t inform the grand jury that the guns were stored in plastic and tinfoil inside large garbage bags, just like Glenn Hirsch stored all of his belongings.”