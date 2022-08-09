‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch left ‘mess’ of evidence: lawyer

The accused “Duck Sauce Killer” hid eight guns in his estranged wife’s apartment, her lawyer said Tuesday – and everyone knows they were his because the closet was repulsively messy.

Glenn Hirsch — who allegedly gunned down a Chinese-food delivery man in Queens amid a dispute over duck sauce — wrote in a suicide note that his wife Dorothy had no idea he stashed the guns in her Briarwood apartment, in a closet stacked to the ceiling with trash bags, Ziploc bags and unopened packages of toilet paper, a new court filing shows.

“Wrapped in tin foil and plastic, the firearms were stored in garbage bags and boxes consistent with his clustered method of storage and inconsistent with Dorothy’s neat manner,” lawyer Mark Bederow wrote in a letter to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

“Not surprisingly, Glenn has admitted that he was the exclusive owner of the firearms and that he placed them in the closet he maintained at Dorothy’s apartment without her knowledge,” said Bederow, who is trying to get related gun charges against Dorothy dropped.

A look inside Glenn Hirsch’s messy closet at his estranged wife’s apartment. no credit

Cops had found hoarder-like conditions in Glenn’s own apartment in Jamaica after his arrest in the April murder of delivery worker Zhiwen Yan – with the accused killer’s refrigerator packed with an obscene amount of take-out duck-sauce packets and other condiments, sources said.

The suspect, who was out on bail in the slaying, committed suicide Friday morning — before a court hearing that could have put him back behind bars.

But Dorothy is still facing criminal weapons possession charges after cops found the guns during a June raid of her apartment, but she denied knowing husband had stored them there. The couple had lived separately since 2019, but Glenn had access to the apartment and brought some of his belongings there after he closed a self-storage unit, he wrote in his “dying declaration” before allegedly taking his own life.

Hirsch’s body being removed from his home on Friday.

Hirsch is escorted out of the 112 Precinct in June. Matthew McDermott

“I want to take full responsibility for the eight guns recovered from a closet in [Dorothy’s] apartment,” Glenn wrote in the note, a portion of which was quoted in the court filing.

Glenn’s DNA was found on at least one of the guns, according to the filing.

“I acquired these firearms many years ago and they remained undisturbed in an outside storage facility shared with previous roommates,” he went on. “However, a couple of years ago when my wife purchased her new cooperative apartment I decided to close the storage unit. It was at that time I moved those items to my wife’s apartment and placed them inside a hallway storage closet along with numerous other unopened bags and boxes.

“She had absolutely no part in obtaining the firearms nor did she have any knowledge they were inside of her residence,” Glenn wrote in the suicide note, which his wife’s lawyer wants admitted as evidence in her case.

Glenn allegedly sent the letter to the judge, prosecutors and his wife’s lawyer by e-mail before he took his own life Friday. He was found dead on his couch wearing rubber gloves with a gun in his hand, a printed copy of the note at his feet and his radio turned up to a volume so loud it could be heard from outside the door, sources said.

The accused gunman was out on $500,000 bail paid by his brother but feared he would end up back in jail over the guns, his note said.

In the note, Glenn denied killing Yan on April 30 after an ongoing feud sparked over duck sauce with the delivery worker and other employees of Great Wall restaurant in Forest Hills.

Glenn had apparently harassed Yan and other workers at the eatery, vandalized Yan’s car and even showed up with a gun in January. On the night of Yan’s murder, surveillance footage saw Glenn circling the restaurant in his car then following the delivery man to a drop-off.