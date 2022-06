An intoxicated man died after he fell onto the tracks and hit his head in a Manhattan subway station Sunday morning, cops said.

The 24-year-old apparently lost his balance and tumbled onto the tracks from the J train platform at the Delancey Street-Essex Street Station around 1:50 a.m., according to police.

He did not make contact with a train or the third rail, and was declared dead at Bellevue Hospital, police said. His cause of death was pending.

HIs identity wasn’t immediately released.